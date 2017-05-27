Tendulkar's biopic gets a thumbs-up from fans

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biopic, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams', generated a lot of excitement among his fans as it hit the theatres across India on Friday. The film focuses on the 44-year-old cricket icon's journey from a young boy to one of the most celebrated sportsmen of all time. The film got a big opening in cities across India, where people made a beeline to grab movie tickets. Fans dubbed the movie "inspirational" and "high on nostalgia", making them relive Tendulkar's rousing moments including 2011 World Cup victory.