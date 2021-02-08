Tendulkar twitter row: Those judging celebrities on basis of tweet are anti-India, says Navneet Rana

New Delhi, Feb 08 (ANI): As per sources, the Maharashtra government has sought a probe into the tweets by Sachin Tendulkar and other celebrities after they spoke in support of India and for unity in light of foreign celebs entering the farmers' protest row. While speaking to ANI in the national capital on February 08, Independent MP of Lok Sabha (LS) from Maharashtra's Amravati, Navneet Rana said, "National heroes don't have to prove anyone whether they are in favour of the nation or against it. It is a democracy and we can express ourselves whenever we want." "If someone is judging celebrities on basis of a tweet, then they are anti-India," she added.