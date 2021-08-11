TendersOnTime Wins Prestigious Contract From ITC, an Agency of United Nations and WTO

·2-min read

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Global Tenders aggregator, TendersOnTime wins another prestigious contract; this time from International Trade Centre (ITC). The contract envisages supply of Global Tenders and Contract Awards information to ITC. Through the Procurement Map, ITC allows its SME users to search procurement opportunities from various government organizations.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, ITC is a multilateral agency which has a joint mandate with WTO and the United Nations. Since its inception on 1 January 1968, ITC’s main focus is to facilitate SME success in international business. Having worked with SMEs for 50 years, ITC is familiar with the unique needs of SMEs, including women-owned enterprises, and has vast experience in improving their international competitiveness and connecting them with markets.

TendersOnTime provides latest information on Indian Tenders, EOI and eProcurement notices from various Indian States. TendersOnTime adds 15,000+ Tenders on daily basis from 20,000+ Tendering Authorities and 1,200+ Newspapers. With the help of its associates in 60+ countries, TendersOnTime also helps it's clients in by way of providing end-to-end Tenders Consultancy Services and Tenders Support Services.

With increased government expenditure, new business opportunities are emerging every day. To keep a track of these government contract jobs, reverse auction, bids and tenders; subscription of TendersOnTime is must for any business, said Sanjay Vyas, Co-Founder and CEO of the company.

On and average, 15% of national budget of any country is spent through Public Procurement; which is a huge opportunity. TendersOnTime covers all types of tender notices: open tenders, procurement plan, procurement cycle, Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) Projects, Contract Awards, GPN (General Procurement Notice) and world business news etc.

Upon subscription users get unlimited access to: Funding Agency Tenders, Federal Tenders, National Tenders, Central Govt Tenders, State Govt Tenders. Users can also browse tenders by Tendering Authority, Tenders by Indian States and Tenders by Products.

To bring transparency and efficiency in their public procurement function, government authorities can Publish Tenders on TendersOnTime, which is more focussed channel to attract prospective suppliers from across the globe.

PWR PWR

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • Aluminium futures fall on low demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Aluminium prices on Monday fell 1.29 per cent to Rs 203.20 per kg in the futures market, as participants trimmed their positions on a low trend in the spot market.

  • French Football Sector Shares Edge Up on Possible Lionel Messi Move to PSG

    Lionel Messi's rumoured move to PSG prompted shares in companies involved in French football to rise.

  • Cong appoints P Chidambaram as election observer for Goa

    Panaji, Aug 9 (PTI) The Congress has appointed party veteran P Chidambaram as its senior election observer for the Goa Assembly polls due next year.

  • The suspected killer of a priest in France has handed himself in - source

    The suspected killer of a catholic priest in the Vendee region of western France has handed himself in, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The source also said the suspected murderer is of Rwandan nationality and that he was involved in a 2020 arson attack on Nantes cathedral, a major city in western France.

  • Delhi reports 39 COVID-19 cases, one death

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The national capital reported 39 COVID-19 cases and one death due to the infection on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health department here.

  • Crude oil futures dip on weak spot demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Crude oil prices on Monday fell Rs 214 to Rs 4,882 per barrel after participants cut their positions.

  • PRICES MUM BULLION OPEN

    Mumbai, Aug 9 (PTI) SILVER SPOT (IN RS PER kg): 64025.00 STANDARD GOLD (99.5) : 46370.00 PURE GOLD (99.9) : 46556.00 -------------------- PTI MUM SVC SHW SHW

  • UP man beaten to death during scuffle

    Shahjahanpur, Aug 9 (PTI) A 58-year-old man was killed and another injured during a scuffle between two families here, police said on Monday, adding four persons have been detained in connection with the case.

  • 14 landmines recovered in Dalma forest

    Jamshedpur, Aug 9 (PTI) Security personnel recovered 14 landmines in Dalma forest near here planted by outlawed CPI(Maoists) to harm those engaged in anti-naxal operation, a senior police officer said on Monday.

  • Parliament passes Tribunals Reforms Bill

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Parliament has approved the bill to abolish nine appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT), with the Rajya Sabha passing it Monday.

  • Silver futures drop on subdued demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Silver futures on Monday dropped Rs 1,261 to Rs 63,739 per kg, as participants reduced their bets on low demand.

  • Congress appoints P Chidambaram as observer for Goa elections

    New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed party leader P Chidambaram as senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer for Goa to oversee election strategies and coordination for the upcoming election in the state.

  • Aged, widows, destitutes to get aid through banks: Minister

    Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI): The increased monthly assistance for the aged, widows, destitute women and transgenders would be deposited in their bank accounts and they can collect the amount from Tuesday.

  • Ker Assembly Speaker reminds Legislators of need to wear masks

    Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 9 (PTI) Kerala Assembly Speaker M B Rajesh on Monday reminded the members of the need to wear masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus infection.

  • Light to moderate rain in UP

    Lucknow, Aug 9 (PTI) Light to moderate rain occurred at many places over the state in past 24 hours, the meteorological department said here on Monday.

  • Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

    New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Nickel prices on Monday declined 2.16 per cent to Rs 1427.70 per kg in the futures trade, after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in the spot market.

  • 48 new cases push Sikkim's COVID tally to 27,908

    Gangtok, Aug 9 (PTI) Sikkim reported 48 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally in the state to 27,908, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

  • Scribes prevent man, 2 sons from self-immolation

    Erode (TN), Aug 9 (PTI): A 35-year-old employee of a fish-selling unit and his two sons tried to set themselves ablaze at the Collectorate here on Monday but were stopped by two journalists, police said.

  • We are just excited to meet him as soon as possible: Neeraj Chopra's father

    Panipat (Haryana) [India], August 8 (ANI): Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra's family left for New Delhi on Sunday to receive the star athlete at the airport.

  • Devotees throng at Bengaluru's Sharana Basaveshwara temple on third Monday of Sawan

    Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI): A large number of devotees thronged Sharana Basaveshwara temple in the Kalaburagi area of Bengaluru on Monday on the third week of 'Sawan' (Shravan) month.