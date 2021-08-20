Ten Booked in MP’s Ujjain After Pro-Pak Slogans Raised in Muharram Procession

At least 10 poeple have been booked by police on charges of treason after anti-national and pro-Pakistan slogans were raised during the Muharram procession in MP’s Ujjain district on Thursday evening.

Taking a strong objection to the Ujjain incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned that ‘Taliban culture won’t be tolerated in the country’. He claimed that a police case has been lodged.

The incident had taken place at Gita colony under the limits of Jiwajiganj police station in Ujjain late evening on Thursday, the police said. The crowd which had gathered for Muharram procession and some youths started raising ani-India slogans and later also raised Pro-Pak (Pakistan Zindabad) slogans.

Having received the information about the slogans, Addl SP Amrendra Singh and Addl district magistrate Narendra Suryavanshi reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

The police waited till morning and scanned CCTV footage of the area. A video also had gone viral in the morning. Action was initiated after ADG Yogesh Deshmukh visited the area and took stock of the situation on Friday.

On the basis of the footage, four youths have been arrested early in the day and after a case was lodged against ten persons in the matter, said the police. The hunt in on for nabbing the remaining culprits, said a senior officer from Ujjain police.

(Inputs Anand Nigam)

