Temperature has dipped in Uttar Pradesh due to heavy snowfall in parts of North India. A layer of fog canopied Kanpur on Dec 25. Locals were seen setting up bonfires to keep themselves warm. Meanwhile, temples in Kanpur had set up heat blowers to keep the idols of Gods and Goddesses warm. Cold waves were also intensified in Ayodhya. People were seen taking support of bonfires and hot tea to stay warm.