Temples closed due to Lunar Eclipse across India

Temples across India remained closed due to the Lunar Eclipse on Wednesday. The devotees reached the temple in the morning and found the closed gate. In India, the phenomenon will be seen by the people of north-East, who will be able to witness this event between 4:21 PM and 5:18 PM. Rest of India will get a chance to see this Super Blueblood moon between 5:18 PM IST and 6:21 PM IST. The west coast and parts of Rajasthan will see the celestial event from 6:21 PM IST to 7:37 PM IST. The eclipse is expected to last for one hour and 16 minutes in the country.