Temple and mosque at same place in Kalaburagi

India is a land of diversity that envelops variety of castes, cultures and religions. Amid all these diversifications, countrymen here are united through a deep sense of tolerance for multitude of faiths existing in this beautiful nation. Representing this union of religions is the Gulbarga district of northern Karnataka, where a mosque and a temple share the same boundary wall and serve a significant purpose of uniting different communities residing in the area. The southern district of Kalaburagi, earlier known as Gulbarga, in Karnataka has remained a cynosure of communal harmony for ages. Abode to diverse religions and communities, the district has a number of religious structures built during the reigns of Rashtrakutas, Chalukyas and Bahamani dynasties. Sharana Basaveshwara temple, Buddha Vihar and Adil Shahi Mosque are some of the many ancient structures built that marks the religious harmony fostered among the people of Kalaburgi for years. Adil Shahi Mosque situated in Sarafa Bazar area of Gulbaraga is one of the 27 mosques built during the reign of Adil Shah. The mosque is visited by all the communities irrespective of their religion. Same goes with a temple of Hindu Lord Ganesha which is situated on the other side of the mosque. The two religious structures sharing space in Gulbarga manifest the syncretism imbibed in its people for so many years. Being thronged by people of different faiths and communities who come to pay their obeisance here, play a major role in strengthening the secular fabric of our country.