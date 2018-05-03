Temperature continue soaring high in Pune

High temperatures have continued in Pune and many others areas in the state. People have taken various precautionary measures to beat the heat like covering their heads. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperature will remain above normal but there will not be heat wave conditions in the next two days. IMD Scientist AK Srivastava said, "From the last two days there was heat wave condition in many areas. The situation is now coming to normal and there will not be any heat wave condition in the next two days."