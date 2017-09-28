Telugu Titans crush Dabang Delhi in PKL

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) Telugu Titans scored an impressive 44-22 victory as they inflicted eighth consecutive defeat on Dabang Delhi in an inter zone clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) here on Thursday.

It was Delhi's overall 13th defeat of their disappointing campaign. Rahul Chaudhri got all the plaudits as he ended up with 16 points for Telugu Titans.

Abolfazl Maghsodlou scored seven points in a poor effort from Dabang Delhi.

Dabang Delhi are bottom of the table in Zone A with 31 points from 18 matches. Telugu Titans are fourth in Zone B with 43 points from 19 matches.

--IANS

pur/vd