Teleradiology Solutions to telereport chest CT scans for free as part of its 'COVID SUPPORT' initiative
BENGALURU, India, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleradiology Solutions, today announced a community initiative 'COVID SUPPORT' and pledged their support towards India's battle against the second wave of coronavirus. As part of its 'COVID SUPPORT' initiative Teleradiology Solutions, through its philanthropic arm 'Telerad Foundation' will offer tele reporting of Chest CT scans for free for Covid positive patients.
The aim is to help give the 'CT severity score index' of a COVID positive patient when the CT scan is uploaded on the website. The scans are analyzed by a team of experienced radiologists at no cost to the patient. 'CT severity score index is a radiology-based quantification protocol which can improve the identification of patients at risk for clinical deterioration for optimization and better management of hospital resources by frontline healthcare personnel. HRCT report quantifies the extent of the ground-glass opacities in the lung cavities, which are a crucial marker of COVID severity' said Dr. Arjun Kalyanpur, Chief Radiologist, Teleradiology Foundation.
The high demand for chest X-rays and CTs have also exponentially shot up the burden of reporting time on Medical diagnostic chains and imaging labs. 'India is going through an unprecedented crisis right now and care for your health shouldn't have to wait, particularly when you depend on time-critical and specialized readings. The sooner the scan is interpreted, the quicker the diagnosis and the treatment. Through COVID SUPPORT initiative, Teleradiology Solutions offer patients quality reporting in a timely manner for better control of their health' said Mr Kishor Joshi, Chief Business Officer, Teleradiology Solutions.
About Teleradiology Solutions: TRS was set up by two Yale trained doctors and provides teleradiology services (i.e. CT, MRI, X-ray, Ultrasound, PET reporting) to over 150 hospitals in 20 countries globally including the United States, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Ghana, Maldives and India. It has reported scans for over 5 million patients thus far with a panel of over 120 globally located radiologists. It was rated the Number 1 National teleradiology company in the United States and 'Best in KLAS' by an independent health care surveyor in the United States. It was awarded the 'Best Healthcare Service Delivery Company of the Year' by VCCircle in 2015, was a finalist at the Healthcare Business International (HBI) awards in London in April 2018, was awarded 'Best Teleradiology Company' by Express Healthcare. It has been accredited by the US Joint Commission for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JC) for over a decade and is also the first organization outside Singapore to be accredited by the Ministry of Health, Singapore and has provided teleradiology services to Singapore since 2005. In 2016 it won its first Indian government tender and has set up teleradiology services for the state of Tripura. In the same year it set up a 3D lab in Bangalore for Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital.
About Telerad Foundation: The Telerad Foundation, founded in 2007, to support Teleradiology for remote areas has expanded into Telemedicine services and education. Enabling newer models of healthcare delivery in unreached areas remains the foundation's passion and motivation to reach more and more people. The Foundation also taps the resources of volunteer radiologists and doctors in places as far away as the US and Australia who wish to donate their time and expertise.
