Teleradiology Solutions announces reporting volumes and revenue bounce back post pandemic

BENGALURU, India, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleradiology Solutions, a leading provider of teleradiology services, reports its volumes, which had seen business shrunk by 80% of pre pandemic volumes, have almost returned to normalcy.

Throughout the COVID pandemic, there was a reduction of radiology imaging due to several factors: 1. Elective surgeries and imaging were postponed by hospitals and patients 2. Due to lockdowns, traffic accidents and trauma had reduced significantly 3. The stay at home and masking mandate reduced transmission of other respiratory infections.

As a result, even though telemedicine consultations rose dramatically during the pandemic, hospital admissions and diagnostic elective imaging and radiology reporting volumes dropped globally. Telerad volumes dropped to a low of up to 20% of normal in April, May and June 2020. The radiology volumes mostly comprised of COVID X-rays and CT scans during the pandemic.

Dr Arjun Kalyanpur, CEO at Teleradiology Solutions said,'The company transformed rapidly during this time-moving 90% of its staff to work from home and readjusting scheduling without cutting salaries or jobs. It used this down time to streamline its operations and train all teams, implement business communication platforms for company wide communication, implement artificial intelligence algorithms in its new unified RADSpa workflow, change its digital marketing and sales strategy, online training to all its employees to upskill their knowledge, hired more radiologists and prepare for a rebound.' Mr Kishor Joshi, its Chief Business Officer said, 'The company managed to sign six US contracts and three non-US contracts during the pandemic, including with two University hospitals from Pennsylvania, making radiology volumes finally bounce back to normal from last month. With several new clients in the pipeline, Teleradiology Solutions anticipates a 30% growth in the next quarter.' About Teleradiology Solutions TRS was set up by two Yale trained doctors and provides teleradiology services (i.e. CT, MRI, X-ray, Ultrasound, PET reporting) to over 150 hospitals in 20 countries globally including the United States, Singapore, Nepal, Ghana, Maldives and India. It has reported scans for over 5 million patients thus far with a panel of over 120 globally located radiologists. It was rated the Number 1 National teleradiology company in the United States and 'Best in KLAS' by an independent health care surveyor in the United States. It was awarded the 'Best Healthcare Service Delivery Company of the Year' by VCCircle in 2015, was a finalist at the Healthcare Business International (HBI) awards in London in April 2018, was awarded 'Best Teleradiology Company' by Express Healthcare. It has been accredited by the US Joint Commission for Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JC) for over a decade and is also the first organization outside Singapore to be accredited by the Ministry of Health, Singapore and has provided teleradiology services to Singapore since 2005. In 2016 it won its first Indian government tender and has set up teleradiology services for the state of Tripura. In the same year it announced a pan India tie up with GE Healthcare as well as the setting up of a 3D lab in Bangalore for Harvard's Mass General Hospital.

