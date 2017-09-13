Telephone subscribers number shrinks marginally in July

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) The number of telephone subscribers in India declined slightly from 1,210.84 million at the end of June 2017 to 1,210.71 million at the end of July, thereby showing a monthly marginal degrowth rate of 0.01 per cent, official data showed here on Wednesday.

The urban subscription increased from 700.96 million at the end of June to 702.97 million at the end of July, however the rural subscription declined from 509.88 million to 507.74 million during the same period, data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) stated.

The overall tele-density in India declined from 93.98 at the end of June to 93.88 at the end of July.

Total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) slightly declined from 1,186.84 million at the end of June to 1,186.79 million at the end of July, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of -0.004 per cent.

The wireless tele-density percentage in India declined from 92.12 at the end of June to 92.03 at the end of July.

The number of wireline subscribers declined from 24 million at the end of June to 23.92 million at the end of July. The net decline in the wireline subscriber base was 0.08 million with a monthly decline rate of 0.34 per cent.

During the month of July, a total of 5.91 million requests were received for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 288.97 million at the end of June to 294.87 million at the end of July, since the implementation of MNP.

