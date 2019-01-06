Telangana youngest engineer cracks CAT with 95.95 percentile

17-year-old Samhitha Kasi Bhatta cracked the highly competitive Common Admission Test (CAT) this year with 95.95 percentile in her very first attempt at a time when candidates much older need multiple attempts to clear the test. Speaking with ANI, Samhitha said that her scores will help to get into one of the IIMs (Indian Institute of Management) in the country. "I am hoping to do MBA in Finance from a reputed B-school," Samhitha said. She used to write articles and make drawings from the age of five. She also got the appreciations from late President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam at the age of five for writing an article on the solar system. She also met former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh for writing an article on the Indian economy suggesting a few measures to improve the economy of the country. Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor and economist Dr Raghuram G Rajan is her role model. Delighted by Samhitha's achievements her father, L N Kasi Bhatta said, "We are expecting calls from IIMs for her profile to pursue MBA in finance. She has been performing and getting appreciations for her academics and other curricular activities from the age of 3 that boosted her to achieve her holes at a very young age." Samhitha holds several records as she is the first Indian to achieve 8 grade points in 10th standard at the age of 10, with perfect 10 grade points in Mathematics and Science, youngest Indian to finish 12th standard at the age of 12 securing 88.6 per cent in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry (MPC) stream. She is also the youngest Indian to complete Electrical Electronics Engineering (EEE) in the standard of 10+2+4 pattern at the age of 16, securing 8.85 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) and was the topper in the final semester with 9.5 CGPA for which she received a merit certificate and gold medal winner.