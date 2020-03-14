Telangana to have six more airports with support of AAI

Telangana government has announced that it will have six more airports including three Greenfield and three Brownfield airports. While speaking on the sidelines of event Wings 2020, the minister even said that government was working proactively to develop more airports in the state. Airports Authority of India organizes a business cum air show even every two years in the city of Hyderabad. And it has been acknowledged by the state government also as one of the premier organisations working in the country. Hence the state government wants it to develop more aviation facilities inside its territory. 14th and 15th March were earlier scheduled to stay open for the public but the outbreak and sudden spike in the number of people contracting the coronavirus, authorities decided to keep the doors closed. Four AAI airports have recently been awarded by Airport council international. 85 of airports have been declared single-use plastic-free. It is because of comfort and quality being provided at a reasonable cost by AAI that the Indian aviation industry is registering a 15% annual spike in the number of passengers travelling via air. A growing number of airports also played a major role in boosting the infrastructure of the country.