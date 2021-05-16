Telangana Records Gradual Dip in Daily Covid-19 Numbers, Active Cases Cross 5.28 Lakh Mark

In a brief reprieve, Telangana has seen gradual dip in daily coronavirus cases over the past few days with recoveries outnumbering fresh cases. On Sunday, Telangana reported 3,816 cases of covid-19, while 5,892 people recovered from the viral infection. The state also reported 27 deaths in the past 24 hours.

With this, the death rate in Telangana has come down to 0.55% against the national percentage of 1.1%. The southern state is under strict lockdown till May 22.

The total count of coronavirus cases in Telangana has crossed 5.28 lakh with over 3,000 fresh cases on Sunday.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 668, followed by Rangareddy 326 and Medchal Malkajgiri 293, a government bulletin said.

The COVID aggregate in the state stood at 5,28,823 while the total recoveries were 4,74,899 after 5892being cured.

Cumulatively, over 1.40 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 3.77 lakh, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.55 per cent, while it was 1.1 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 89.80 per cent, while it was 84.2 per cent in the country.

