Telangana Realtor Strikes Gold While Digging Plot of Land, Finds Copper Pot with Antique Jewellery

In a shocking discovery, a realtor in Telangana struck gold recently when he found a pot of antique silver and gold buried under a plot of land. The incident occurred in Jangaon district where the realtor was trying to level a plot of land in Pembarthy village near the Warangal-Hyderabad National Highway. The copper pot that broke under pressure from the earth-removing machine contained several pieces of antique jewelry which perhaps adorned idols. Among the pieces were earrings, noserings, anklets, and beads.

According to a report in NDTV, the pot contained 1.72 Kg silver and 187.45 grams worth of gold. 6.5 grams of rubies were also found and the copper pot itself weighed 1,200 grams. The owner of the plot of land, however, will not get to keep the antiques. As news of the ‘treasure’ spread in the village, many flocked to the spot to crack a coconut when the treasure had been found and offer prayers, assuming a religious significance of the find.

51 gold beads, 22 gold earrings, 11 gold ‘mangalsutras’, 26 sticks of silver and five silver chains were among the contents of the pot among other items, The News Minute reported. According to the sarpanch of the village who examined the finds, the antiques could belong to the Kakatiya dynasty. He urged authorities to carry out further excavations in the area.

The Kakatiya dynasty ruled several parts of southern India in present-day states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, eastern Karnataka and southern Odisha between the 12th and 14th century. Many in Pembarthy village now believe that more gold and such treasures could indeed be found in the area upon further excavation. The exact time and date of the ornaments will be revealed following expert analysis of the items by archaeologists.

The District Collector’s Office seized the treasure in keeping with the Indian Treasure Trove Act of 1878 and is currently with the Warangal Urban district.

“The pot was discovered in the night and the news came out in the morning. We took custody as per the Act at 1 p.m.,” A. Bhaskar Rao, Jangaon Additional Collector, was quoted by The Hindu as saying.

