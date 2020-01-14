Telangana Municipal polls: Take money from Congress, vote for me, says Owaisi

While addressing a public gathering ahead of Municipal polls in Telangana, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "People in Congress have a lot of money, take it from them. You'll be getting it due to me. Just vote for me. If they are giving you (money) then take it. I say to Congress to raise the rate, my price is not Rs 2000 only. I am worth more than that." On violence in Telangana's Bhainsa area, Owaisi said, "Yesterday's incident is condemnable. I demand the CM to take action against all culprits. I also demand him to provide compensation to everyone who suffered losses. I appeal to the people of Bhainsa to maintain peace."