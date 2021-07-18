Telangana minister requests Centre to allow regional languages' use in competitive exams

Telangana IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Telangana minister K T Rama Rao on Sunday requested the Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh to allow students to appear in competitive exams to write the exams in regional languages.

Competitive exams are held only in English and Hindi and is a serious disadvantage to students who did not study in English medium or not from Hindi speaking states, Rao said, pointing out that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

"I am aware of the fact that Union Cabinet approved the proposal to set up National Recruitment Agency which has decided to facilitate a Common Eligibility Test ( NRA-CET) to replace multiple examinations for recruitment to Central Government jobs and conduct these examinations in 12 Indian languages. I wholeheartedly appreciate and welcome the move," the minister wrote.

"However, it's very unfortunate to note that these changes are not being implemented properly. For instance, in a recent job notification i.e. Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021- candidates are allowed to write the exam only in Hindi or English," he said.

The same is the case with a few other employment notifications in the recent past, he added, calling it a 'rude shock' to applicants belonging to regional languages, who are 'forced to lose great opportunities.

"I humbly request you to look into this issue and permit candidates taking all competitive exams of Government of India, its Departments and undertakings held through UPSC, RRB, PSBs, RBI, SSC, etc. to write in regional languages also," he said.

Rao further requested Singh to withhold the recruitment process for the notifications already announced and refrain from issuing new job notifications until a proper implementation policy is decided on the issue. (ANI)