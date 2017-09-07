Telangana Minister meets Union Minister Ramdas Athawale over construction of pending residential schools

Telangana Forest and Environment, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Jogu Ramanna on Thursday held a review meeting with Union minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale in Hyderabad. Jogu Ramanna said that hostel and residential school building work is pending which is worth Rs. 39 crore. He said that the government will release all the funds. He also said that 119 residential schools have been planned to be constructed for Rs. 802 crore with the Centre government's help. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that there are 2 crore 68 lakh handicapped in India and in Telangana it's above 10 lakh and they have started a new policy where they will give Rs.1500 pension to 5 lakh handicap persons. He also said that Other Backward Classes (OBC) population in state is 52 percent and 8, 51,000 students from this community are getting benefitted. 200 students are given 20 lakh for foreign studies. 2, 50,000 Scheduled Tribe (SC) students are using scholarships. He further added that the previous government gave 3 percent reservation for handicapped and our government increased it to 4 per cent. Our government policy is without touching SC and ST reservation the deserved OBC castes should be given reservation from the remaining 50 percent general reservation.