Telangana man shot dead in US

Hyderabad, Feb 21 (IANS) A man from Telangana was shot dead by unidentified persons in Florida State of the US.

K. Goverdhan Reddy (50), who was hailing from Yadadri Bhongir district of Telangana, was killed when unknown assailants opened fire at a departmental store where he was working as a manager.

According to information reaching his family in Hyderabad, Reddy was killed when some armed men barged into the store and opened fire. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday (local time) in Pensacola city.

Another employee of the store was reported to have injured in the attack.

Reddy had gone to US seven years ago. He is survived by wife and two daughters, studying in 10th and 7th standards.

His family has appealed to the Government of India to arrange for bringing the body home.

