Telangana Logs 2,524 Covid-19 Cases, 18 Deaths: RTC Bus, Auto, Cab Drivers to be Vaccinated

Telangana on Monday logged 2,524 Covid-19 cases taking the tally to over 5.78 lakh while the toll stood at 3281 with 18 casualties. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 307, followed by Nalgonda (183) and Rangareddy (142), a health department bulletin said.

Recoveries outnumbered fresh cases, with 3,464 people testing negative, taking the total to 5,40,986. Active cases stood at 34,084.

The total number of cumulative cases in the state is now 5,78,351, the bulletin said. Over 87,000 samples were tested on Monday, taking the overall number to over 1.51 crore The samples tested per million population were over 4.07 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate and recovery rate stood at 0.56 per cent and 93.53 per cent respectively, compared to 1.2 per cent and 91.6 per cent at the national level. Meanwhile, the state government decided to provide Covid-19 vaccines to all drivers of state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Autorickshaws and cabs, from June 3, an official release said.

The vaccination process will cover up to 10,000 people per day in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area and other district headquarters, it said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here