Telangana Lockdown 2.0: List of Do's and Don'ts as Govt Imposes Restrictions for 10 Days

Telangana on Tuesday announced 10-day-long lockdown in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus. In a meeting chaired by chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the government also decided to float global tenders to procure vaccines as shortage has hit the inoculation drive.

The lockdown will come into effect from May 12 to May 22. However, relaxation will be given from 6am to 10am for the people to buy essentials. The government asked the administration to ensure strict adherence of the lockdown norms across the state.

As Telangana goes under lockdown from Wednesday, here is a list of what is allowed and what is not.

SECTORS EXEMPTED FROM LOCKDOWN:

Works related to the agriculture produce, allied sectors, works undertaken with the Agriculture Machines, seed manufacturing companies, and other agri based sectors.

Pharmaceutical companies, companies manufacturing Medical equipment, Medical Distributors, Medical Shops, all types of medical and health services, Government and private hospitals, their staff. The staff and employees of these sectors would be given special passes and are allowed with their vehicles.

Supply of drinking water, sanitation works in rural and urban areas would continue.—Power generation, distribution and their allied services would also be continued.

Transportation on National Highways will be allowed as it is.

Petrol and Diesel Pumps would be open on the National highways.

Warehousing and cold storage activities are exempted.

Print and Electronic Media are exempted.

Government offices would work with 33 per cent of the staff.

Like during the lockdown last time, Banks and ATMs would also work.

Only 40 members are allowed for marriage who got prior permission.

For funeral rites 20 persons at the maximum are allowed.

It is decided to set up check posts on the borders of Telangana state.

Public transports like the RTC and Metro are available from 6 AM to 10 AM.

Public Distribution System(Ration Shops) are opened from 6 AM to 10 AM.

LPG supply of the cylinders would continue as usual.

The Cabinet has decided to close down Cinema Halls, Swimming Pools, Clubs, Gyms, Amusement parks, and Sports Stadia.

The State cabinet has instructed the DGP to strictly implement the lockdown following the Covid guidelines strictly.

