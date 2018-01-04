Telangana to host Kite Festival from January 13-15

Telangana Tourism and Tribal Welfare Minister A. Chandulal, and Secretary of YAT and C Department B. Venkatesham informed that third International Kite Festival-2018 and first International Sweet Festival are being organised by Telangana Tourism Department. "Educate a girl Child and she will change the world" is the theme of the Kite Festival. The festival will be attended by 11 countries, several states, 11 pan India Clubs and 40 International Kite flyers. While addressing the media, Chandulal said the state celebrated New Year in a grand manner and everyone is now looking forward to the Kite Festival. He added that the Kite Festival, which falls on Sankranti, will also be grand. He further informed that, on the instructions of Chief Minister KCR, Kite Festival is being organised in parade grounds. Delegates from other countries will also be invited. The Kite Festival will be held from January 13 to 15. Last year, kite flyers from 17 countries, including France, Indonesia, South Africa, Japan, Singapore, Singapore, Australia, Scotland - UK, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Italy, Ukraine, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Poland, participated in the event.