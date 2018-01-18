Telangana Home Minister inaugurates Skill Development Centre

Telangana Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy inaugurated the Skill Development Centre in Telangana. The centre was inaugurated in the presence of other ministers and jointly they reviewed the centre. Speaking on the occasion, the Home Minister said it has started in Mallepally, where the centre will give Autobody repair painting training to the students. This will be the first such centre in South India. Maruti Suzuki has provided 212 machineries worth 1.5 crores to the centre and will also provide a skilled person to train the students.