Telangana home to many defense industries, says State Finance Minister

Telangana Finance Minister Etela Rajender presided as Chief Guest of the 'International Conference on Composites Manufacturing Technologies and Applications' in capital city Hyderabad. The event was held at Taj Deccan. Addressing a gathering during the conference, the Minister said: "Composite industry roll is currently great. This is an industry that is competing with the world. There are over 1,000 small industries in Hyderabad. The Telangana government has already allotted 123 acres of land at Ibrahimpatnam. All kinds of infrastructure are provided," he said. He also said: "India is the most powerful nation in the world. It is true that we have a young power but weaken it if youth is not skilled. That is why the Telangana government has taken special steps for skill development. They think that they are going to work but they are struggling to work. The immediate task of the government is to provide employment to those people. Telangana is the number one in India. We will cooperate with you and cooperate with industrialists to grow up." "In six months, Telangana, with CM KCR's Planning, has ensured that they provide 24 hours electricity to the industries. Trusted by industrial groups through TSIPAS Industry is giving the industry the highest priority," the Telangana Finance Minister added.