Telangana HC's notice to Chief Secy a proof of misdeeds of TRS-led govt: Cong leader Sravan

Telangana Congress leader Dr. Sravan Dasoju (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 6 (ANI): Telangana Congress leader Dr Sravan Dasoju on Thursday appreciated the Telangana High Court for issuing a notice to Chief Secretary of the state, Somesh Kumar, and said the notice is proof of the misdeeds of TRS-led government.

The Telangana High Court had issued a notice to the Cheif Secretary of Telangana, Somesh Kumar, for sanctioning Rs 58 crore to fight contempt cases.

Sravan, AICC National Spokesperson said, "This notice is proof of the misdeed of the TRS-led Telangana Government along with the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar."

"It is also a tight slap on the face of not just the Chief Secretary but also on the face of the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao himself. If not for the support from the CM, the Chief Secretary would not have signed on a GO and sanctioned money in order to help himself," he said adding that both of them must be ashamed of their deeds.

Dasoju further demanded, "If the CM holds any sensuality, responsibility, and respect for the Indian Constitution, he must immediately remove the Chief Secretary from his position."

He said that the Chief Secretary has violated the Constitution nearly about 293 times. "Instead of being the custodian of the Constitution, there are 293 Contempt of Court cases against Somesh Kumar."

"Somesh Kumar tried to sanction himself Rs. 58 crore for a Contempt of Court issues. He is trying to use the public money against the public," saying so, Sravan named this act as 'absolutely brutal' and 'ironical'.

"Nowhere in the country is a Chief Minister or Chief Secretary resorting to such kind of things," Sravan said while demanding that the Government Order GO. 208 must not be entertained and must be withdrawn immediately. (ANI)