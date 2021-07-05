Telangana Govt Moves NGT Against Irrigation Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Upping its ante against projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana government on Monday moved National Green Tribunal (NGT) to stall related illegal works. In its contempt petition, Telangana has charged that the Andhra Pradesh government is ignoring directions of NGT and the Krishna board.

The Telangana government informed that it will provide a helicopter, cars and necessary arrangements for an official team to visit the Rayalaseema lift irrigation project and Pothireddipadu expansion works which are going on in violation of norms.

The AP government is unmindful of NGT’s previous orders to stall the works in the name of DPRs which is not correct, it argued.

Without obtaining the necessary permissions of the Krishna board and the official inspection, the Andhra Pradesh government is continuing projects works, it argued.

The Telangana government appealed to the NGT to visit and stall the illegal construction of the irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh to protect its interests.

In a related development, Telangana irrigation special secretary Rajat Kumar has written another letter to Krishna Board to defer its July 9 meeting. Since the meeting of the board deals with Andhra Pradesh issues, they should conduct a meeting on or after July 20 with full members.

The appeal comes after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has urged for 50:50 per cent water allocation instead of temporary allocations of 66:34 per cent water allocation to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, the High Court in Telangana directed the two States, the Centre and the board to argue on Tuesday.

When Advocate General Prasad urged the case to be heard by the Chief Justice, the division bench expressed discontent.

The bench observed that the AG asking for CJ to hear the case is nothing but an attack on the judiciary.

