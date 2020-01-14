Telangana Governor celebrates 'Pongal'

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated 'Pongal' in traditional way. Governor Soundararajan is in Chennai to celebrate Pongal. Pongal is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. Tamilisai Soundararajan prepared traditional sweet dish of Pongal which is made from newly-harvested rice and jaggery. It is one of the most auspicious festivals for Tamils which is mainly celebrated to offer prayers to the Sun God for a good harvest. Pongal coincides with 'Makar Sankranti' which is celebrated in North India. It marks the start of the Sun's six-month-long journey towards Uttarayanam.