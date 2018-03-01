Telangana Government, Tata join hands under cancer care management programme

The Telangana Government has signed a contract with Tata Trust under comprehensive cancer care management programme. The agreement was signed in presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), state Health and Medical Minister Laxma Reddy and Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata. The new cancer facility is the joint venture between Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems. Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the Tata and Boeing for taking bold step towards- Make in India and making substantial investment in the defence space. The Minister further said the joint venture is a significant step in developing India's capabilities for aerospace and defence manufacturing and becoming a global exporter.