Telangana Formation Day 2020: Subdued celebration due to COVID-19 lockdown; Modi, Kovind, KCR extend wishes

Telangana Formation Day celebrates the creation of the southern state as a geographical and political entity on 2 June, 2014. This year marks the sixth anniversary of the Telangana Formation Day.

In early 2014, the Telangana Bill was passed by both the Houses of Parliament and it subsequently received the President's nod. On 4 March, 2014, the Government of India declared 2 June as Telangana Formation Day.

In the April 2014 elections, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) emerged victorious and K Chandrashekar Rao was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of Telangana.

How the state derived its name

The name Telangana is derived from the words Telugu Angana, meaning a place where Telugu is spoken. The word was increasingly used during the era of Nizams (1724 -1948) to differentiate it from the Marathi speaking regions of their kingdom.

History of Telangana formation day

In 1953, the States Reorganisation Committee (SRC) was appointed to prepare for the creation of states on linguistic lines. On 1 November, 1956, then Home Minister Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant decided to merge Andhra state and Telangana region to form Andhra Pradesh.

The period between 1969 and 1973 was marked by political protests asking for the implementation of safeguards that were promised during the formation of Andhra Pradesh. This slowly manifested into a demand for a separate state of Telangana.

In 1997, the state unit of BJP passed a resolution seeking a separate Telangana. In 2000, Congress party MLAs from the region formed the Telangana Congress Legislators Forum and submitted a memorandum to their president Sonia Gandhi requesting to support the Telangana state. A new party called Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), led by Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, was formed in April 2001 with the aim of creating Telangana state with Hyderabad as its capital.

In 2001, the Congress Working Committee sent a resolution to the NDA government for constituting a second SRC to look into the Telangana state demand. This was rejected by the then Union home minister L K Advani. On 9 December 2009, the then Union Minister of Home Affairs P Chidambaram announced that the Indian government would start the process of forming a separate Telangana state

On 3 October 2013, the Union Cabinet approved the creation of the new State of Telangana. The Telangana Bill was passed by Parliament and the government declared 2 June 2014 to be Telangana Formation Day.

Telangana formation day celebrations

Every year on Telangana Formation Day, the National Flag is hoisted in the state, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year the celebration was a subdued one.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday paid floral tributes to martyrs at Gun Park near the state Assembly.

On the occasion of the sixth Telangana State Formation Day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others extended their wishes to the people of the state.

"The entire nation is proud of the rich history of Telugu culture and literature. The hardworking people of this land have contributed significantly to the nation. May the state continue to propser in the coming year," tweeted the President.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu wrote that Telangana is endowed with natural resources and known for its rich history. He added that the state has long been a meeting place for diverse languages and cultures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his message, prayed for the progress and prosperity of the people of Telangana. He said that the state is making valuable contributions to the growth trajectory of India.