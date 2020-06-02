Telangana Formation Day 2020: Prez Ram Nath Kovind, Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu Extend Greetings on Statehood Day

Telangana Formation Day is celebrated on June 2. It is on this day in 2014, that the state of Telangana was officially formed.

As a part of the celebration, various events are held in all 30 districts of the state. In the formal event that takes place on the day, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao hoists the national flag and a variety of parades are carried out in the parade ground. However, this year things will not be the same due to the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Ram Nath Kovind took to social media to extend his greetings. He tweeted, “Greetings to the people of Telangana on statehood day. The entire nation is proud of the rich history of Telugu culture and literature. The hardworking people of this land have contributed significantly to the nation. May the state continue to prosper in the coming years.”

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished the people in a series of posts. He has called the state a meeting place for diverse languages and cultures.

He wrote, “Greetings to people of Telangana on State Formation Day. Endowed with natural resources and known for its rich history, the State has long been a meeting place for diverse languages and cultures. #TelanganaFormationDay"

In another tweet, he added, “Representing India’s composite culture & pluralism, the State has been making immense contribution to development of the country in different spheres. My best wishes for a prosperous, peaceful and happy Telangana! #TelanganaFormationDay"

To mark the day, Telangana chief minister paid tribune to the martyrs at Gun Park.

“CM Sri KCR paying floral tributes to Telangana Martyrs at Gun Park on the occasion of #TelanganaFormationDay,” read the post.

Indian National Congress also took to Twitter to extend their warm wishes on the occasion.