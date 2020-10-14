Telangana Floods: 2-Day Holiday Announced for Private Institutions, Offices and Non-Essential Services As Heavy Rainfall Wreaks Havoc in State; Here’s What We Know So Far

Hyderabad, October 14: Heavy rainfall since Tuesday has wreaked havoc in Telangana, disrupting normal life across the state. In the wake of the torrential rains, the state government of Telangana declared holiday for two days, i.e. on Wednesday and Thursday. With the latest order, all private institutions/ offices /non-essential services with work-from-home advisory have been issued for October 14 and 15. People have been advised to stay indoors unless there is an emergency.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its all weather bulletin said a depression over western parts of Telangana will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours. Normal life was thrown out of gear at various places in Telangana on Tuesday as heavy rains lashed the state, leading to water-logging in different localities in Hyderabad and other parts of the state.

Telangana Rains:

As many as 12 people have died in Telangana following incessant rains that lashed several parts of the state, leading to waterlogging on roads and inundation of some low-lying areas. Contact our control room helpline- 9490617444 has been issued in case of any emergency. All exams under the jurisdiction of Osmania University, scheduled to be held on October 14 and 15, postponed. “Exams from 16 Oct will be conducted as per timetable. Schedule of postponed exams will be informed shortly,” Controller of Examinations, Osmania University, Hyderabad said. Telangana government has declared a holiday for October 14 and 15 for all private institutions/ offices /non-essential services with work-from-home advisory. People have been advised to stay indoors. The IMD has issued a red alert in the state till Wednesday. The weather agency had said that a depression over western parts of Telangana will move west northwestwards and gradually weaken into a well-marked, low-pressure area in the next 12 hours. Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad areas of Hyderabad were severely waterlogged due to incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, has directed all Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of police and the entire district administration to be on alert, following heavy rainfall in the state. Following heavy rains, State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department are carrying out rescue operations in the Toli Chowki area which has been critically affected due to flooding following incessant rains. In Hyderabad, many areas have 20 cm rains in the last 24 hours. Rainwater flooded into houses in Agamaya Nagar, Bank Colony, Hakkimbad, Sainath Colony, Gandesh Nagar in Vanasthalipuram of Rangareddy district.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday expressed concerns over the damage caused due to heavy rains in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha. Apart from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Odisha have also witnessed a heavy downpour. Multiple casualties have been reported from these states.