Telangana elections: AIMIM, TRS are BJP's B and C team, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a joint rally with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad on Monday said that All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Telugu Rashtra Samithi (TRS) work together to keep Bhartaiya Janata Party (BJP) at the helm. Rahul Gandhi said, "In Maharashtra, AIMIM has no stakes, but even then they placed their candidates to cut Congress' votes. In Assam too, where AIMIM has no stakes at all, but they placed their candidates to defeat Congress and help BJP win." "BJP has RSS as it's A team, KCR's TRS as its B team, and AIMIM as its C team. They all have same aim and that is to keep Narendra Modi and BJP in the power," Gandhi added. In Telangana, Congress, Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have announced the formation of a 'MahaKootami' (Grand Alliance), with the objective to defeat the ruling TRS.