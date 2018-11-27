Telangana Elections 2018: Congress Leader Vanteru Pratap Reddy Attempts Suicide to Prevent Police Raid At His Home

A Congress candidate from Telangana on Monday night allegedly attempted suicide to prevent police from conducting raid searches at his residence in Hyderabad's Kompally.

Hyderabad, November 27: A Congress candidate from Telangana on Monday night allegedly attempted suicide to prevent police from conducting raid searches at his residence in Hyderabad's Kompally, reported Hindustan Times. Vanteru Pratap Reddy, who is contesting from the Gajwel assembly constituency against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was later arrested for obstructing the on-duty police officer but no case has been filed against him, said police. Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: Congress Expels 19 Rebels From Party For Six Years.

The raids were carried out after TRS leaders complained the Election Commission that Reddy and his followers were distributing money to people for buying their votes. After this, EC has directed law enforcement agencies to carry out searches in Reddy's home for alleged illegal activities before the polls, reported Hindustan Times.

Reddy and his family opposed raids by Balanagar deputy commissioner's team into their house. The Congress leader alleged that this is happening just because he is giving a tough fight to KCR and Chief Minister has prompted police to harras him mentally and physically. Telangana Assembly Elections 2018: Uttam Kumar Reddy Says KCR 'Took Political Corruption to Highest Levels'.

As the police warned him of barging into his residence, Reddy asked his followers for a bottle of petrol and tried to douse himself on fire. However, his attempts were stalled by the police.

After the situation turned more intense, police took Reddy into custody and warned his supporters against obstructing them while performing their duties. Later a checking was conducted, but no money or valuables were found.

Meanwhile, the security has been beefed up in the state for the upcoming assembly election. Telangana Assembly election is set to take place on December 7 in 199 constituencies and counting of votes is scheduled on December 11.