Telangana cops bust passport racket; four Bangladeshis, two cops among eight held

Hyderabad, Feb 23 (PTI) FourBangladesh nationals and two policemen were among eight people arrestedin connection with an racket offraudulently obtaining Indian passports fromNizamabad district of Telangana, police said here on Tuesday.

During investigation, it was found that as many as 72 passports were fraudulently obtained, they said.

Reports were sent to Regional Passport Officer (RPO) Hyderabad for cancellation of these passports and theForeigners Regional Registration Officewas also requested for issuance of LOC (lookout circular) against the passport holders, police said.

Acting on a complaint last month from an Immigration officer at the International Airport here that three Bangladeshis were intending to depart to Dubai by a flight on the strength of Indian passports procured throughfake documents, policetook up investigation and arrested the trio.

They revealed that they stayed at Bodhan town of Nizamabad District and one agent from West Bengal, along with other accused arranged fake Aadhaar cards and helped them obtain Indian passport fraudulently,Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V C Sajjanar said.

'We are coordinating withUnique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)regarding cancellation of these 72 Aadhaarcards. We are apprising District Collectors and SPs of various districts of West Bengal regarding these 72 persons,' the Commissioner said.

During the course of investigation, one more Bangladesh national and two persons who arranged flight tickets were arrested and a Sub-Inspector of Police and Assistant Sub-Inspector, who conducted inquiry during the verification of passports, were subsequently arrested, police said.

Special teams were formed to nab three otherabscondingaccused including one mediator who helped the foreigners cross illegally into India and another man,who created fake and fabricated Aadhaarcards, police added.PTI VVK BN BN BN