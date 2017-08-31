Telangana CM praises P.V Sindhu for her performance in World Badminton Championships

Renowned badminton player P.V. Sindhu met Chief Minister KCR in Hyderabad. She was accompanied by her Chief National Coach P. Gopichand. CM KCR presented a shawl to shuttler Sindhu, who won a silver medal in the World Badminton Championships 2017. The Chief Minister praised Sindhu for displaying exemplary skills and wished her best of luck for her future matches. He also praised Coach P. Gopichand for producing such an amazing array of shuttle champions in his academy. P.V. Sindhu won silver medal after losing to Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in the finals of the World Badminton Championships held at Glasgow. Rao assured her all the support in her pursuit for top glory at other events in the future.