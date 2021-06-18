Telangana CM Calls for Emergency Cabinet Meeting on Saturday to Discuss Lockdown, Farm Issues

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has called for an emergency state cabinet meeting on Saturday to take up key issues, including the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown and farming during the monsoon season. The meeting will be held at 2 pm at Pragati Bhavan, an official release said on Friday.

In the meeting, the cabinet is most likely to discuss about lockdown, rainfall, cultivation in monsoon season, agriculture-related seasonal issues, lifting of Godavari waters, Hydel power generation and other matters.

The cabinet is also expected to take decision on relaxation of Covid-19 curbs to kick-start the economy as the present phase of coronavirus-induced lockdown comes to an end on Saturday.

According to sources, the TRS-ruled government in Telangana is in favour of lifting the lockdown completely and if not, then the government may go for easing curbs such as relaxing the lockdown hours for another ten days.

Telangana on Friday reported 1,417 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,10,834, while the toll rose to 3,546 with 12 more fatalities. As per state health bulletin, number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases with 1,897 people recovering from the coronavirus, taking the cumulative number to 5,88,259. The number of active cases was 19,029.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent against 1.3 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.30 per cent, while it was 95.99 per cent in the country, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the cabinet is likely to take a policy decision to prevent fake seeds supply and provide quality seeds to the farmers. Recently, police has arrested some people who were involved in cheating farmers by selling fake seeds across the state.

Since the monsoon has entered Telangana, the water levels in River Godavari has registered a gradual increasing. In this context, the cabinet will discuss and decide on the lifting of water from Kaleswaram project and generation of hydel power generation.​

