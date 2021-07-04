Telangana CM Accuses AP Govt of Constructing Pothireddipadu Project Without Environmental Clearances

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is constructing the Pothireddipadu project without environmental clearances and nod of the National Green Tribunal-NGT.

The Chief Minister conducted a review with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar, CMO secretary Smita Sabharwal, E-in-C Muralidhar Rao, CM OSD Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Transco, Genco CMD Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao, Genco Director (Hydel) Venkatrajam and Additional Advocate General Ramachandra Rao and other officials on irrigation. They had a lengthy discussion in River Krishna in the wake of the waters dispute with Andhra Pradesh and KCR blamed state’s attitude on Krishna waters.

Rao said that AP is constructing projects illegally without water allocations even after NGT imposed a stay. He further alleged that the AP government was ignoring what Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy was told as a CM and destroying the water rights of Telangana.

“We will not accept the Potireddipadu project under any circumstances. Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation is also an illegal project. The Krishna River Ownership Board (KRMB) meeting scheduled for July 9 should be cancelled. A full board meeting should be scheduled after July 20. Telangana issues should also be included in the agenda.” KCR said.

KCR also reiterated that they would cooperate with the neighbouring states to utilise water rightfully allocated to them but people in Telangana state will not keep quiet if they will try to utilise the water illegally and forcibly without any allocation.

“The 66:34 ratio in the River Krishna water between AP and Telangana should be removed. Water division should be in the ratio of 50:50 from this year. In the net water allocation of Net water allocation if 811 TMCs should be used 405.5 TMC each state.” Rao added.

He also clarified that the full capacity electricity generation should be continued in Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala projects as long as the water is available.

“We are generating power with the water allocated to our state. The KRMB has no right to say no to power generation and there are no agreements between the two states on hydel power. The question of KRMB’s interference in power generation does not arise. We will repel the false propaganda that Krishna waters are being wasted by us. AP has to meet their needs with water coming to Prakasam Barrage.” CM said.

KCR also questioned thermal power production and said that the pollution will increase, while the Centre has said it wanted to produce 51 percent ‘clean energy.’

KCR has instructed the officials to release water through Jurala right and left canals to fill up tanks and lakes. Meanwhile, the meeting has decided to rename the just completed Sammakka barrage, Sitamma Sagar Projects as Irrigation Hydro-Electric projects.

Officials were asked to take full-length protection measures on the projects of the River Krishna, including Srisailam.

