Telangana CETs 2020 Update: State Government Postpones Entrance Exams For Various Courses

The Telangana government on Tuesday postponed all the Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for admission into various courses due to coronavirus lockdown in Hyderabad. The entrance exams which are postponed, include EAMCET, ECET, PGECET, ICET, PECET, LAWCET and PGLCET. The state government postponed the exams as per the directions issued by the Telangana High Court.

The state government in its affidavit in the high court said that the decision to postpone exams was taken due to the proposal to reimpose complete lockdown in Hyderabad and surrounding districts amid rising COVID-19 cases in the region. The Telangana High Court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by the state unit president of National Students Union of India (NSUI), Venkat Balmoor. Telangana SSC 2020 Exam Cancelled: Class 10 Students Promoted to Next Class Without Examination.

As per the schedule, the Telangana CET 2020 entrance exams were scheduled to be held from Wednesday, July 1, 2020. The PIL filed was before the high court on June 9. In the PIL, the petitioner questioned the proposal of conducting the entrance tests amid coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the state government announced to promote Class 10 or Secondary School Certificate (SSC 2020) students to the next class without any examination. The decision was taken in view of the novel coronavirus situation in the country. Grades of the students will be decided based on their internal assessment marks.