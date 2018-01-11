Telangana Cabinet Sub-committee meeting: Agriculture Minister assures assistance to farmers

Telangana's Cabinet Sub-committee meeting was held in the secretariat on Thursday. Telangana's Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy informed that this was the second cabinet sub-committee meeting and that the meeting was held on the theme of investments to farmers. In this regard, he said, "On the orders of Chief Minister KCR from the next rainy season, we are going to provide Rs. 4,000 to the farmers for one acre as investment. Our ministers directly met farmers in their constituencies and took their suggestions. We have ordered the officials to take suggestions. They have visited 551 mandal's, 620 villages and 62,377 farmers suggestions were taken up by officials. We will take up all the reports to CM KCR and will take final decision." He said since huge cash is required for the scheme, a delegation led by Finance Minister Etala Rajender would soon meet Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking directions for Reserve Bank of India to provide required cash in rural banks of Telangana.