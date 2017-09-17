Telangana, Andhra CMs congratulate Sindhu

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated star shuttler P.V. Sindhu for winning the Korea Open Superseries title in Seoul.

The Hyderabadi overcame reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 in the women's singles final on Sunday.

The Telangana CM, in his congratulatory message, hoped that Sindhu brings more laurels to the country and the state.

Naidu said: "Congratulations to Sindhu... what a remarkable victory."

Telangana Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao also congratulated the Rio Olympic silver medallist. So Andhra Pradesh opposition and YSR Congress party leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

--IANS

ms/pur/mr