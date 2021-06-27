Telanagana Guv to unveil statue of former PM PV Narasimha Rao on his birth centenary today

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo/Twitter)

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 28 (ANI): As a part of the birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister late PV Narasimha Rao on June 28, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan will unveil a 16-feet statue of the leader near Necklace Road here in Hyderabad.

A tweet by Soundararajan yesterday read, "Reached back to Rajbhavan Hyderabad from Puducherry to attend former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao centenary celebrations tomorrow at 11 am."

While speaking to ANI yesterday, NV Subhash, Telangana BJP Spokesperson and the grandson of late PV Narasimha Rao said, "A 16 feet statue of the late PV Narasimha Rao will be unveiled tomorrow as a part of the centenary celebrations. The land and economic reforms introduced by the former Prime Minister of India have received appreciation from across the country." He further said that the land reforms that late PV Narasimha introduced while being the Chief Minister of the then United Andhra Pradesh have received a lot of response and his reforms were even used by many other states."

He further said that the economic reforms introduced by the late leader are being still used in India though several governments have changed since then.

Speaking about the Centenary celebration of the late PV Narasimha Rao, the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography for Telangana state, Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the development of India even till date is because of the reforms that were introduced by late PV Narasimha Rao. He said that as a part of the centenary celebrations of the late leader, the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has been holding several programs over the past one year.

Representing the Indian National Congress, Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao served as the 10th Prime Minister of India from 1991 to 1996. (ANI)