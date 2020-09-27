Tejasvi Surya urges HM Shah to set up permanent division of NIA in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Sep 27 (ANI): Newly-appointed Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to set up permanent division of National Investigative Agency (NIA) over recent “anti-India activities”.” On August 11, there was an incident of violence in Bengaluru where Police stations were attacked. NIA investigation into it resulted in arrest of a few key conspirators. It has come to light that the protest wasn't spontaneous but a conspiracy,” said Surya. “Many terror modules and sleeper cells have been busted in Bengaluru. I urged HM to set up a permanent division of NIA so that anti-India activities that want to use Bengaluru as an incubator of terror activities can be curtailed. He assured it'll be set up soon,” he added.