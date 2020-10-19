Tejasvi Surya assumes charge as president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha

New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday assumed charge as the new president of the party's youth wing in the national capital and said that "we will work towards building political workers for 21st century India".

Surya has succeeded Lok Sabha Mumbai MP Poonam Mahajan after completion of her tenure.

"Today, I officially took charge as President of BJYM with blessings from Poonam Mahajan Ji. BJYM will strive to conquer the unconquered; will work towards building political workers for 21st century India; will work towards strengthening our civilisational state," Surya said in a tweet.

In another tweet, he called BJP a party of "karyakartas" and thanked Mahajan for effective leadership to BJYM.

"BJP is party of karyakartas - who serve the party despite facing severe personal odds. BJYM pledges to work hard to ensure sacrifices of our karyakartas don't go in vain. I thank Poonam Mahajan Ji for giving effective leadership to BJYM; we will continue her good work," he tweeted.

Surya also held a roadshow from Ambedkar International Centre to the central office earlier today. (ANI)