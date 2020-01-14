Tejasvi Surya appeals Bengaluru Co-operative bank depositors not to panic

While speaking to mediapersons, after Reserve Bank of India issued notice to Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya appealed the depositors not to panic and assured that Government is committed to protect the interest of the depositors. "I have met with many depositors of this bank and to be honest my family also has an account here. I met Finance Minister yesterday and today a meeting is underway at RBI with depositors and bank authorities. I can assure all of you that the government is committed to protect the interest of the depositors. This issue is nothing like the PMC bank issue, so do not panic." said Tejasvi Surya.