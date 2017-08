Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi led a 'Janadesh Apman Yatra' in Motihari on the anniversary of 'Quit India Movement' on Wednesday. The rally aimed at ousting BJP and RSS from the nation. Tejashwi's rally comes just days after the state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar called off the coalition with the former's party and joined hands with the saffron party.