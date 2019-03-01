Tejas train between Madurai-Chennai is great example of 'Make in India': PM Modi

While addressing a public gathering in Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I have flagged off the fastest train Tejas between Madurai-Chennai and the train is a great example of 'Make in India', having been manufactured in the Integral Coach Factory of Chennai itself". He further added, "The foundation stone of a railway line between Rameshwaram-Dhanushkodi has also been laid today. This line got damaged after the disaster of 1964 but for over fifty years, no attention was paid to this line".