Teenager Sundar stars in India Red's Duleep Trophy final triumph

Lucknow, Sep 28 (IANS) Teenaged leg-spinner Washington Sundar bagged six wickets for 87 runs as India Red bowled out India Blue for 229 in their second innings to win the Duleep Trophy final cricket match by 163 runs here on Thursday.

In the morning session of the final day of the day and night match, India Red, resuming the day at 187/7 in their second innings, were bowled out for 208, setting a target of 393 runs.

The target proved to be too stiff for India Blue as their batsmen floundered. They had only scored 299 runs in the first innings, conceding a lead of 184 runs at the Ekana International Cricket Stadium.

Sundar was their tormentor in the first innings too, picking up five wickets for 94 runs. The 17-year-old Chennai boy on Thursday produced yet another magical performance to steal the show.

Opening the bowling for Sundar accounted for Dinesh Karthik-led team, the rookie accounted for Ishan Kishan (18), Manoj Tiwary (38), captain Suresh Raina (45), Deepak Hooda (3), Srikar Bharat (0) to dent the hopes of India Blue.

Lower-order batsman Bharghav Bhatt managed to score 51 runs for India Blue.

Left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil came up with vital contributions, picking up three wickets for 102 runs. Out of the 48 overs required to bowl out India Blue, Gohil and Sundar shared 44 overs.

Sundar too had scored 88 and 42 runs in the two innings respectively.

Brief Scores: India Red: 483 and 208 (Baba Indrajith 59, Washington Sundar 42; Akshay Wakhare 4/66, Bharghav Bhatt 4/77) beat India Blue: 299 and 229 (Bharghav Bhatt 51, Suresh Raina 45; Washington Sundar 6/87, Vijay Gohil 3/102).

