Teenager Crashes Car into Abraham Lincoln House as She Tries to Protect Squirrel

A teenage driver in the United States ended up crashing her car into a house as she tried to save a squirrel that came across the road while driving. What made the incident even more interesting was that the house the woman crashed into was a historic home that belonged to the 16th US president Abraham Lincoln’s ancestors in Hingham, Massachusetts.

According to pictures shared by Hingham Police Department on Twitter the vehicle, a 2014 Audi Q7 had crashed into the house. With its front part inside one of the rooms of the house, the picture showed how the accident had caused quite a bit of destruction.

A car crashed into an occupied home this morning on North St. No Injuries. North St. is fully open. More info https://t.co/Dcu6k61nQk pic.twitter.com/rN8Ev8lcIb — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 15, 2021

In a press release the Hingham Police Department said that the occupants inside the house and the driver were not injured. The official statement further mentioned that the driver said she swerved the vehicle to avoid a squirrel in the road and drove off to the right side of the road. The vehicle ran over the sidewalk, and into the front of the house as the woman swerved the steering wheel to save the squirrel. The police statement also said that half of the car entered the home. The driver was a 19-year-old woman, who was alone in the car. The police also issued a citation for failing to stay in marked lanes.

The house where the car crashed has been identified as Samuel Lincoln Cottage. Speaking to WickedLocal.com, Andrea Young, administrator of the Hingham Historical Commission and Historic Districts Commission, the cottage was built in 1650 and a few modifications and changes were made through 1740. The report further mentioned that the North Street house is part of the Lincoln National Register Historic District as well as the Lincoln Local Historic District. The ancestral cottage of the former US president is a historically significant and “very important” house in Hingham, said Young. Commenting on the recent accident, Young termed it as a “disaster.” He further said that everything in the house is original and holds heritage value.

The administrator of the Hingham Historical Commission also pointed out that the house has a preservation restriction on it held by the nonprofit Historic New England, protecting the house from any significant changes inside or outside.

