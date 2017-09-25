Teenage shuttler dies while training at Kolkata SAI Centre

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept. 25 (ANI): In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old shuttler from Madhyamgram died while training at the Sports Authority of India's Eastern Centre here yesterday.

Shuttler Niharendu Mallick, who had joined SAI's 'Come and Play' course in April, was doing shadow practice on Saturday when he fell unconscious on the floor.

President of the Badminton Association of India (BAI), Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Mallick had an empty stomach at the time of his sudden demise.

According to the reports, Mallick was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Cardiac arrest and brain haemorrhage is being considered as the reason behind his death.(ANI)